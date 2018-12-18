The Delaware Department of Transportation will suspend lane closures over the extended Christmas and New Year’s travel period on Interstate 95, state Route 1, U.S. 13 and U.S. 113, beginning at noon Dec. 24 until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 25.

Ongoing construction-related lane closures on major roadways will be suspended at noon Dec. 31 until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

In the event of transportation incidents, lane and road closures may occur.

Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed Dec. 24-25. The offices will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 26. The DMV offices will be closed Jan. 1 and will open from noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 2. For more, visit dmv.de.gov.

DART paratransit service will operate regular weekday service Dec. 24 and 31. DART bus routes in New Castle County will operate on a Saturday schedule. Routes not normally operating on Saturdays will not run, with the exception of Routes 18, 20, 45, 47, 52 and 301, which will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. Intercounty Routes 302, 303 and 307 and bus services in Kent and Sussex counties will operate regular weekday service. Reference the specific printed schedule or online schedules at dartfirststate.com. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train will operate regular weekday service.

DART statewide services, fixed route and paratransit, will not operate Dec. 25. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train service will operate on a holiday schedule. View specific times at bit.ly/2Ltb2LG.

DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate Jan. 1. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train service will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit septa.org.

Events that may impact travel include the Georgetown New Year’s Eve Festival, set for 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, during which The Circle will be closed to motorists; and the Hair of the Day 10K, set for 8 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in Bethany, which will require the closure of the right lane of state Route 1 northbound to accommodate runners.