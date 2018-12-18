Christopher Sturgis, of Laurel, charged

The Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man after a domestic-related shooting led to the discovery of drugs in Dagsboro.

The incident occurred on December 17 at around 2:20 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 30000 block of Iron Branch Road in Dagsboro. According to Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe, troopers learned that, during an argument between two brothers and their mother’s boyfriend, the boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher L. Sturgis, had pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds. Also present during the incident were a 16-year-old female, a 42-year-old female and a 46-year-old male. There were no reports of any injuries.

Sturgis fled the scene prior to police arrival. Later that evening, around 10 p.m., troopers observed Sturgis driving a 2008 white Honda CRV. A traffic stop was initiated as the vehicle pulled into the Holly Brook Apartments in Laurel. Troopers observed Sturgis throw a plastic bag on the ground and he was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

A search led to the discovery of approximately 2.57 grams of powder cocaine and 2.63 grams of crack cocaine, about a gram of marijuana, six alprazolam pills and drug paraphernalia.

Sturgis was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, five counts of first-degree reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended or revoked. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $174,101 cash-only bond.