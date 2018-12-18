The Bayhealth cardiac surgery program team led by Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon Gary Szydlowski and Cardiothoracic Surgeon Daniel Marelli performed implantation of the Edwards Intuity Elite valve system in three patients for the treatment of aortic stenosis.

This hardening or narrowing of the aortic valve opening affects millions of older adults worldwide and typically worsens with age.

“The difference with this new heart valve is that it’s sutureless and is balloon dilated into place, unlike other valves which require 12 to 15 reinforced sutures to secure it. It still requires open heart surgery, but an advantage is that it can facilitate a less invasive approach,” said Szydlowski.

A partnership with Penn Medicine, ranked No. 6 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News and World Report, provided Bayhealth elite training and resources for their doctors and staff and helped their program emerge as a regional competitor in comprehensive surgical and interventional cardiac services. Szydlowski and Marelli said that the intuity valve adds to the growing number of options to help their patients with cardiovascular conditions improve their function and quality of life.

The Journal of Geriatric Cardiology reports that aortic valve disease affects more than 25 percent of individuals older than 65. Common symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness or feeling dizzy or inability to exercise. Experts agree that many patients with strong symptoms of this condition have a poor prognosis without intervention, such as a valve replacement.

“There’s evidence that this new device may relieve the obstruction better than traditional sutured valves,” said Marelli. “Some other benefits are a quicker operation and the fact that it can enable a smaller incision. As with any treatment, this may not be for everyone, but it’s another option in the toolbox for aortic valve replacement.”

For more, visit bayhealth.org/find-a-doctor or call 866-229-3627.