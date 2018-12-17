The Ladybug Music Festival — Milford, coordinated by Downtown Milford Inc. and Gable Music Ventures in Wilmington, received the Southern Delaware Tourism’s 2018 Best New Event Award.

The award was one of four presented at the organization’s Tourism Awards Luncheon on Dec. 6.

Southern Delaware Tourism presented DMI and Gable Music Ventures with a personalized trophy, which will rotate around Milford over the next several months. Ladybug Music Festival — Milford venues will host the trophy for a week or two, so community members can see the trophy while they’re exploring downtown Milford.

The Ladybug Festival — Milford, held Sept. 22, was a first-time event for Sussex County, though The Ladybug Festival has been presented in Wilmington for the past seven years. The festival is a celebration of women in music. More than 40 female artists and female-led bands performed in 15 different venues and a main outdoor stage.

The Ladybug Music Festival was created by Gayle Dillman and Jeremy Hebbel, principles of Gable Music Ventures, as an alternative to the male-dominated Firefly Festival to showcase talented local and regional female artists.

The 2019 event is set for Sept. 21.

For more, call 839-1180 or email director@downtownmilford.org.