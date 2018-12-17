The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced that Israel Mora of Wilmington was chosen as the first-place winner of the 2018 Delaware Fishing Photo Contest.

The winning photo — titled “The Fish of the 10,000 Casts,” featuring Mora’s son Bryan holding his tiger musky catch from Brandywine River — will be featured on the cover of the 2019 Delaware Fishing Guide, with four other winning photos displayed inside the guide.

The other contest winners are, second place, “My First Fish” by Guinn Paxton, of Seaford, for his photo of wife and granddaughter on the Nanticoke River; honorable mention, “Mase Man Reeling in the Big One” by Dana Bourdon, of Wilmington, for her photo of son Mason on Trap Pond; honorable mention, “My First Catch” by Kira Foos, of Lewes, for her photo of son Ethan on Killens Pond; and honorable mention, “The Kindness of a Stranger” by Rebecca Snow, of Dover, for her photo showing a stranger helping her son Declan reel in a fish at Bellevue State Park.

The winning entries are posted on the Fish & Wildlife photo contest webpage, along with information about the annual photo contests.

Three judges — Division of Fish & Wildlife Director David Saveikis and division staff amateur photographers Kerri Yandrich and Rebecca Hoover — selected the top five entries.

Details for the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s 2019 Fishing Photo Contest will be announced in April 2019.

The Division of Fish & Wildlife’s annual Hunting Photo Contest is currently accepting entries through Jan. 31. Information and forms are available at bit.ly/1unWuAt, by phone to 739-9120 or email to jennifer.childears@state.de.us.