33-year-old James Eley arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

According to Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe, the incident occurred on Thursday, December 13, at 7 p.m., when a trooper observed a dark blue 2004 Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on Old Landing Road, approaching the intersection at Iron Branch Road, fail to use a turn signal. When the trooper initiated a traffic stop, the driver, 33-year-old James Eley, attempted to flee on foot but was subsequently apprehended.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 7,800 bags of heroin (54.6 grams) were found, as well as over $500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Eley was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity, resisting arrest and traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $61,000 cash only bond.