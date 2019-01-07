In September, Delaware opened up the most ambitious and expensive bicycle project in our history: a safe, direct, flat and paved bikeway route between the Wilmington Riverfront and downtown New Castle (including the state's longest bicycle bridge by far, a football field-long bike bridge spanning the Christina River). But that does NOT mean we are…

Read more

In September, Delaware opened up the most ambitious and expensive bicycle project in our history: a safe, direct, flat and paved bikeway route between the Wilmington Riverfront and downtown New Castle (including the state's longest bicycle bridge by far, a football field-long bike bridge spanning the Christina River). But that does NOT mean we are now all done with awesome new trails in Delaware. Check out Phase II of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail!

When then-Governor Markell opened Phase I of the trail in 2016, from Gills Neck Road to Savannah Road in Lewes, it was great. But, as we said then, the greater significance of Phase I was the way it set up Phase II of the trail: Phase II now connects the increasingly populous communities west of Route 1 in Sussex County to Lewes and (via the Junction & Breakwater Trail) to Rehoboth. Crucially, Phase II of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail also provides the Lewes area something it has never had before: a much-needed and fervently desired safe, “low-stress“, grade-separated crossing for people cycling and walking of the extremely busy and dangerous Route 1, going under the Nassau Bridge:

It's not even “officially” open but people have, somehow, already discovered Phase II. It's already full of people – in the middle of January! – happily cycling and walking on this beautiful new trail.

Phase II is not the end of this trail. When complete, the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be a 10-foot wide paved trail that extends a total of 17 miles all the way from the City of Lewes to Georgetown, creating the single longest trail in Delaware. It's an ambitious project which would not be possible without the critical support of elected officials. Their leadership has been essential:

The Delaware General Assembly passed Walkable Bikeable Delaware, which directed DelDOT to “create multi-use paths for pedestrian and bicycle user travel within and between cities and towns in Delaware on independent right-of-way outside of the right-of-way of existing roadways.”Sussex County Council identified the Lewes-Georgetown Trail as a County transportation priority.In October of 2011, former Governor Markell included the project in his ambitious First State Trails and Pathways Initiative.

RELATED:

¢ Governor Markell Opens Phase I of Lewes-Georgetown Trail

¢ Lewes-Georgetown Trail Launches!

¢ Go where there is no path (crossing Route 1) and leave a trail (under the Nassau Bridge!)

¢ Lewes cyclist on mission for new trail (Cape Gazette)

¢ DelDOT Public Workshop on Phase I of Georgetown to Lewes Trail

¢ Why the Georgetown to Lewes Trail Attracted Us to Invest in Delaware

¢ Sussex County Council Includes Lewes-to-Georgetown In Its List of Transportation Priorities

¢ Public Prefers Rail-With-Trail for Lewes-Georgetown Route at DelDOT Workshop

¢ Lewes to Georgetown Route is Overdue